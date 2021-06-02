Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CASS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CASS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.98, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASS was $45.98, representing a -5.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.55 and a 30.85% increase over the 52 week low of $35.14.

CASS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). CASS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

