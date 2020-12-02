Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Dividends
Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CASS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CASS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.15, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASS was $43.15, representing a -26.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.99 and a 49.57% increase over the 52 week low of $28.85.

CASS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). CASS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

