Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CASS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.16, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASS was $40.16, representing a -17.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.55 and a 6.64% increase over the 52 week low of $37.66.

CASS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). CASS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89.

CASS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). CASS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89.

