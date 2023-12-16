Cass Information Systems (FRA:CC3) Price Target Increased by 12.21% to 41.10

The average one-year price target for Cass Information Systems (FRA:CC3) has been revised to 41.10 / share. This is an increase of 12.21% from the prior estimate of 36.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.70 to a high of 42.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.94% from the latest reported closing price of 38.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cass Information Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC3 is 0.10%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 9,756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 836K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 354K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC3 by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 337K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC3 by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 335K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC3 by 1.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.