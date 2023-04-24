Cass Information Systems (FRA:CC3) Price Target Decreased by 13.91% to 40.40

The average one-year price target for Cass Information Systems (FRA:CC3) has been revised to 40.40 / share. This is an decrease of 13.91% from the prior estimate of 46.93 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.00 to a high of 41.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.13% from the latest reported closing price of 34.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cass Information Systems. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC3 is 0.11%, an increase of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 9,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 834K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC3 by 17.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC3 by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 334K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC3 by 99.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 325K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC3 by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 321K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC3 by 91,763.26% over the last quarter.

