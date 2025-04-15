CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $CASS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS ($CASS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $52,519,800 and earnings of $0.61 per share.

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CASS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JAMES NORMILE (CFO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $8,059

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CASS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024

