Is Cass Information Systems (CASS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cass Information Systems (CASS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Cass Information Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 603 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cass Information Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASS' full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CASS has gained about 4.4% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -8.7%. This means that Cass Information Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Domo (DOMO). The stock is up 21.1% year-to-date.

In Domo's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cass Information Systems belongs to the Computer - Services industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, so CASS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Domo belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 148-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved -0.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Cass Information Systems and Domo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

