Cass Information Systems (CASS) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 52.02

The average one-year price target for Cass Information Systems (NasdaqGS:CASS) has been revised to 52.02 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.49% from the latest reported closing price of 47.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cass Information Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASS is 0.11%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 9,971K shares. The put/call ratio of CASS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 836K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 354K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 18.19% over the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 353K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 335K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Cass Information Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations.

