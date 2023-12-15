Cass Information Systems (CASS) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 40.80 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.73% from the latest reported closing price of 45.12 / share.

Cass Information Systems Declares $0.30 Dividend

On October 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 5, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $45.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cass Information Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASS is 0.10%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 9,756K shares. The put/call ratio of CASS is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 836K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 354K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 337K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 335K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Cass Information Systems Background Information

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations.

