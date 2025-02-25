Is Cass Information Systems (CASS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cass Information Systems (CASS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Cass Information Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cass Information Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASS' full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CASS has gained about 5.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 0.4% on average. As we can see, Cass Information Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BlackBerry (BB). The stock has returned 41.8% year-to-date.

For BlackBerry, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cass Information Systems belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that CASS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BlackBerry, however, belongs to the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved -2.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cass Information Systems and BlackBerry as they could maintain their solid performance.

