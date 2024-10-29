Caspin Resources Eyes Opportunity with Bygoo Tin Project

News & Insights

Caspin Resources Ltd. (AU:CPN) has released an update.

Caspin Resources Ltd. is making strides in the mining sector with its option to acquire the high-grade Bygoo Tin Project in New South Wales, showcasing significant historical drilling results and potential for multiple discoveries. With a new exploration model covering a vast area, the project aims to tap into the growing global demand for tin. Additionally, the company secured $1.6 million in funding to further evaluate and explore this promising venture.

