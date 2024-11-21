Caspian Sunrise Reshapes Portfolio with Key Asset Sale

Caspian Sunrise (GB:CASP) has released an update.

Caspian Sunrise is set to sell its BNG shallow MJF and South Yelemes structures to Absolute Resources for $88 million, as part of a strategic move to focus on deeper oil structures like Airshagyl and Yelemes Deep. Meanwhile, the company is advancing with its acquisitions in West Shalva and Block 8, with plans to commence new drilling operations in 2025. This maneuver aims to optimize their asset portfolio while ensuring steady growth in the oil production sector.

