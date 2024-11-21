News & Insights

Stocks

Caspian Sunrise Reshapes Portfolio with Key Asset Sale

November 21, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Caspian Sunrise (GB:CASP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Caspian Sunrise is set to sell its BNG shallow MJF and South Yelemes structures to Absolute Resources for $88 million, as part of a strategic move to focus on deeper oil structures like Airshagyl and Yelemes Deep. Meanwhile, the company is advancing with its acquisitions in West Shalva and Block 8, with plans to commence new drilling operations in 2025. This maneuver aims to optimize their asset portfolio while ensuring steady growth in the oil production sector.

For further insights into GB:CASP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.