Caspian pipeline fined in Russia, suspension lifted

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - A court in Russia's southern Krasnodar region on Monday overturned an earlier ruling suspending Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) operations and instead fined it 200,000 roubles ($3,300).

CPC, which takes oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea via one of the world's largest pipelines, was last week ordered to suspend activity for 30 days, although exports were still flowing.

Tengizchevroil, the operator of Kazakhstan's largest oilfield, Tengiz, said oil supplies via the CPC pipeline had not been interrupted. ($1 = 61.2000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

