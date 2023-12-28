News & Insights

Caspian Pipeline Consortium: oil loading as normal from Novorossiisk

December 28, 2023 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Olesya Astakhova. for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The oil pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is operating normally and oil shipments for December 28 are continuing, the consortium said on Thursday.

The consortium said that from December 25 to 28 oil transportation through the Tengiz-Novorossiisk pipeline was suspended "due to overcapacity for oil storage".

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

