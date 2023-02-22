US Markets
CVX

Caspian Pipeline Consortium halts some oil flows

February 22, 2023 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium said on Wednesday it had suspended some oil flows to its Black Sea terminal.

In a statement it said the intake of oil from the Tengiz oilfield had been halted and pumping to the sea terminal had also been stopped.

Oil continued to be received via two pumping stations - Atyrau in Kazakhstan and Komsomolsky in Russia - but at reduced volumes.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
R
ROSN
SHEL
XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.