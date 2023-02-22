Caspian Pipeline Consortium halts some oil flows

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium said on Wednesday it had suspended some oil flows to its Black Sea terminal.

In a statement it said the intake of oil from the Tengiz oilfield had been halted and pumping to the sea terminal had also been stopped.

Oil continued to be received via two pumping stations - Atyrau in Kazakhstan and Komsomolsky in Russia - but at reduced volumes.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

