Markets
CSPR

Casper Sleep To Be Acquired By Durational Capital Management LP - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Durational Capital Management LP. Casper stockholders will receive cash consideration of $6.90 per share. Upon closing the deal, Casper will operate as a privately-held company. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Casper's Board has recommended that stockholders approve the transaction and adopt the merger agreement. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Casper Sleep noted that it will not be conducting third quarter conference call and webcast, previously scheduled for November 15, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular