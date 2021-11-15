Casper Sleep To Be Acquired By Durational Capital Management LP - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Durational Capital Management LP. Casper stockholders will receive cash consideration of $6.90 per share. Upon closing the deal, Casper will operate as a privately-held company. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Casper's Board has recommended that stockholders approve the transaction and adopt the merger agreement. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Casper Sleep noted that it will not be conducting third quarter conference call and webcast, previously scheduled for November 15, 2021.

