Casper Sleep slashes price range for planned IPO

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep Inc on Wednesday cut the expected price range for its initial public offering. The company said it now expects its offering to be priced between $12 and $13 per share, down from a range of $17 to $19, it said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/2Sfs2c0. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: CASPER SLEEP IPO/ (URGENT)

