US Markets

Casper Sleep shares rise 21% in market debut

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep Inc's shares jumped 21% in their debut on Thursday, after the company slashed its IPO valuation by more than half in less than a year.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep Inc's shares jumped 21% in their debut on Thursday, after the company slashed its IPO valuation by more than half in less than a year. The stock opened at $14.5, giving the company a valuation of $574.6 million. However, it is still a far cry from the $1.1 billion Casper had commanded in a private fundraising round last March. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: CASPER SLEEP IPO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular