Casper Sleep shares rise 21% in market debut

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep Inc's shares jumped 21% in their debut on Thursday, after the company slashed its IPO valuation by more than half in less than a year. The stock opened at $14.5, giving the company a valuation of $574.6 million. However, it is still a far cry from the $1.1 billion Casper had commanded in a private fundraising round last March. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: CASPER SLEEP IPO/ (URGENT)

