Casper Sleep seeking much lower IPO valuation

Adds details on valuation

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Casper Sleep Inc will seek a much lower valuation than it had initially expected as the loss-making online mattress retailer tries to lure investors in a tepid market for initial public offerings following WeWork's botched-up IPO.

The company said on Wednesday it expects the offering of 9.6 million shares to be priced between $12 and $13, down from a range of $17 to $19 it had set earlier.

At the top end of the range, the IPO will raise $124.8 million and give the firm a valuation of $531.5 million.

The company said in January it was expecting to raise $182.4 million at a valuation of $768 million, much lower than the $1 billion it commanded in a funding round last March.

The company is expected to make its stock market debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.