Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) insiders who sold US$910k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$132m

Over the past year, insiders sold US$910k worth of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) stock at an average price of US$7.49 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$39m after price dropped by 23% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Casper Sleep Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder, Philip Krim, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$366k worth of shares at a price of US$7.21 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.19. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Casper Sleep didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Casper Sleep Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Casper Sleep. In total, Chief Financial Officer Michael Monahan dumped US$57k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Casper Sleep Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Casper Sleep insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Casper Sleep Tell Us?

An insider sold Casper Sleep shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Casper Sleep has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

