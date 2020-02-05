Casper prices IPO at low end of target, sees valuation plummet -source

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Casper Sleep Inc on Wednesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $12 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter, at the low end of its downwardly revised target range. The IPO valued New York-based Casper at around $470 million, well below the $1.1 billion valuation it attained in a private fundraising round in March. The company had aimed to sell 8.35 million shares at a target price range of $12-$13 per share. [nL4N29W1EI] A representative for Casper declined to comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CASPER SLEEP IPO/ (URGENT)

