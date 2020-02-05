Casper prices IPO at $12, the low end of the revised range

Casper Sleep, a direct-to-consumer mattress and bedding brand, raised $100 million by offering 8.4 million shares at $12, the low end of the revised range of $12 to $13. Casper Sleep plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CSPR. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Citi, Piper Jaffray and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

