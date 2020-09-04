Casper CEO's tech SPAC Tailwind Acquisition prices $300 million IPO at $10

Tailwind Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Casper CEO Philip Krim targeting a technology business, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



Tailwind Acquisition is led by Chairman Philip Krim, co-founder and CEO of Casper (CSPR); CEO and Director Chris Hollod, an experienced venture capitalist and the founder and Managing Partner of Hollod Holdings; and CFO and Director Matt Eby, co-founder and Managing Partner of Tengram Capital Partners.



The Los Angeles, CA-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TWND.U. Jefferies acted as lead manager on the deal.

