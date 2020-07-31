Casio Posts Loss In Q1, Sales Down

(RTTNews) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) Friday reported that its first-quarter loss attributable to owners of parent was 903 million yen, compared to last year's profit of 4.9 billion yen. Basic loss per share was 3.72 yen versus profit per share of 19.97 yen last year.

Operating loss for the period totaled 1.189 billion yen, compared to operating profit of 7.532 billion yen last year.

The Group's net sales for the first quarter declined by 39.5 percent to 40.00 billion yen from last year's 66.08 billion yen.

For fiscal year 2021, the Group expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 3.00 billion yen or 12.37 yen per basic share, operating profit of 6.00 billion yen, and net sales of 220 billion yen.

