Casio Computer (TYO:6952) Price Target Decreased by 10.13% to 1,369.35

The average one-year price target for Casio Computer (TYO:6952) has been revised to 1,369.35 / share. This is an decrease of 10.13% from the prior estimate of 1,523.62 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,111.00 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.85% from the latest reported closing price of 1,182.00 / share.

Casio Computer Maintains 3.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casio Computer. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6952 is 0.08%, an increase of 27.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.98% to 11,418K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,789K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6952 by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,624K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6952 by 9.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,005K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6952 by 7.02% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 809K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6952 by 7.54% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 474K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6952 by 11.03% over the last quarter.

