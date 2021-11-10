Casio Computer H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) on Wednesday reported that its half-year profit attributable to owners of parent grew 68.6 percent to 8.803 billion yen, and basic earnings per share rose to 36.28 yen from last year's 21.53 yen.

Operating profit for the period surged by 185.7 percent to 12.03 billion yen, while ordinary profit jumped 168.8 percent to 12.28 billion yen.

For the first half, the Group's net sales climbed 21.2 percent to 125.9 billion yen from last year's 103.9 billion yen.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal year 2022, the group expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 17 billion yen or 70.06 yen per basic share. Operating profit for the year is expected to be 26.50 billion yen, and net sales to be 265 billion yen.

