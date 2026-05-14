Casio Computer FY26 Profit Surges; Sees Growth In H1, FY27

(RTTNews) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK), a Japanese electronics manufacturing company, on Thursday reported significantly higher profit in fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher sales. Further, the company issued outlook for first half and fiscal 2027, expecting higher earnings and net sales.

In the full year, profit attributable to owners of parent was 18.23 billion yen, a growth of 126 percent from previous year's 8.06 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 80.05 yen, compared to 35.22 yen a year ago.

Operating profit was 23.07 billion yen, up 62.1 percent from prior year's 14.24 billion yen.

For the year, net sales grew 5.5 percent to 276.27 billion yen from 261.76 billion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead for the first half of fiscal 2027, the company projects attributable profit of 8.50 billion yen or 37.80 yen per share, up 5.6 percent from last year; operating profit of 12.50 billion yen, up 31.7 percent year-over-year, and net sales of 145 billion yen, a growth of 9.3 percent from last year.

For fiscal 2027, the company projects attributable profit of 18.50 billion yen or 82.28 yen per share, up 1.5 percent from last year; operating profit of 26 billion yen, up 12.7 percent year-over-year, and net sales of 295 billion yen, a growth of 6.8 percent from last year.

In Japan, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at 1,690.50 yen, down 1.23 percent.

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