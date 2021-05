(RTTNews) - Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) Thursday reported a decline in full-year profit to 12.01 billion, from 17.59 billion in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earning were 49.52 yen, down from 72.23 yen last year.

Net sales for the period declined to 15.37 billion yen from 29.06 billion yen a year ago.

