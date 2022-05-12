Markets

Casio Computer FY Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 10.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported profit attributable to owners of parent of 15.89 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 32.3% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 65.53 yen compared to 49.52 yen. Fiscal year net sales were 252.32 billion yen, up 10.9% from last year.

For fiscal 2023, the company estimates: basic earnings per share of 73.14 yen; and net sales of 270.00 billion yen. The company noted that dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has yet to be determined.

