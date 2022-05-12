Casio Computer FY Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 10.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported profit attributable to owners of parent of 15.89 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 32.3% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 65.53 yen compared to 49.52 yen. Fiscal year net sales were 252.32 billion yen, up 10.9% from last year.

For fiscal 2023, the company estimates: basic earnings per share of 73.14 yen; and net sales of 270.00 billion yen. The company noted that dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has yet to be determined.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.