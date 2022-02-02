Markets

Casio Computer 9-month Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) on Wednesday reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent rose 47.2 percent to 14.82 billion yen, and basic earnings per share grew to 61.08 yen from last year's 41.51 yen.

Operating profit for the period increased by 80 percent to 20.04 billion yen, while ordinary profit rose 78.3 percent to 20.80 billion yen.

For nine months, the Group's net sales climbed 16.7 percent to 194.2 billion yen from last year's 166.4 billion yen.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal year 2022, the Group continues to expect profit attributable to owners of parent of 17 billion yen or 70.06 yen per basic share, on net sales of 265 billion yen.

