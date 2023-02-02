Markets

Casio Computer 9-Month Profit Down, Sales Rise; Cuts FY23 Forecast

February 02, 2023 — 01:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent dropped 17.4 percent to 12.24 billion yen from prior year's 14.82 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 51.11 yen, down from 61.08 yen last year.

Operating profit fell 17.7 percent to 16.49 billion yen from 20.04 billion yen a year ago.

Net sales were 201.19 billion yen, up 3.6 percent from last year's 194.21 billion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects attributable net income of 13 billion yen or 54.32 yen per share, down 18.2 percent from last year, operating profit of 18 billion yen, down 18.2 percent from last year; and net sales of 263 billion yen, up 4.2 percent from the prior year.

The company previously expected attributable net income of 17.50 billion yen or 73.12 yen per share, up 10.1 percent from last year; operating profit of 24 billion yen, up 9 percent from last year; and net sales of 275 billion yen, up 9 percent from last year.

