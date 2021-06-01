Casino's Cnova e-commerce arm eyes fundraising through capital hike

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published

Cnova NV, the e-commerce arm of French retailer Groupe Casino, said on Tuesday it planned to increase its capital to fund growth and to increase its free float.

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Cnova NV CNV.PA, the e-commerce arm of French retailer Groupe Casino CASP.PA, said on Tuesday it planned to increase its capital to fund growth and to increase its free float.

The company, which is Cdiscount's holding company, said in a statement it will issue new shares to raise around 300 million euros ($367 million), with a launch by the end of the year.

Cnova added that Groupe Casino intended to remain its majority shareholder.

($1 = 0.8174 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More