Casino's Cnova e-commerce arm eyes fundraising through capital hike

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Cnova NV CNV.PA, the e-commerce arm of French retailer Groupe Casino CASP.PA, said on Tuesday it planned to increase its capital to fund growth and to increase its free float.

The company, which is Cdiscount's holding company, said in a statement it will issue new shares to raise around 300 million euros ($367 million), with a launch by the end of the year.

Cnova added that Groupe Casino intended to remain its majority shareholder.

($1 = 0.8174 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)

