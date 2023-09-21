News & Insights

Casino: Group In France To Recover EBITDA Level Similar To 2022 Between 2026 And 2027

(RTTNews) - Casino Group presented its updated 2024-2028 Business Plan. It is based on a review of the 2024-2028 trajectory of the Business Units by Accuracy and Advancy based on their best estimates to date, including in particular the effects of the 2023 reforecast and the update of the 2024 energy budget which has been secured over the last few months. The Group noted that its forecasts are based on action plans launched on a standalone basis.

For the French perimeter, Casino Group projects, 2024 EBITDA to be 401 million euros. The Group in France would recover an EBITDA level similar to 2022 between 2026 and 2027. EBITDA margin is projected to be 4.8%, for 2028. For the second half of 2023, projected EBITDA is at 384 million euros.

