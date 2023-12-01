Casino workers threaten to strike as group sells stores to free up cash

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A consortium of labour unions on Friday said it would stage protests at Casino's CASP.PA headquarters next Tuesday and submitted a strike notice starting the same day to show their anger over the French retailer's deteriorating commercial situation.

"Casino group workers are organising," the UNSA union said in a post on social media platform X.

The group, which also includes the FO, CGT, CFDT and SNGC unions, said they teamed up earlier this week after learning about Casino's latest bid to raise much-needed cash through the sale of its supermarket and hypermarket stores to rivals.

They also pushed for a meeting with Casino's management, as well as with a group of investors around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky who is set to take control of the retailer next year as part of a major refinancing agreement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.