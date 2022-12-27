Stocks
LVS

Casino Stocks Rally as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

December 27, 2022 — 12:10 pm EST

China's zero-COVID policy has been significantly disruptive across the globe. Indeed, as the world's second-largest economy, many companies have significant investments in the country. Macau, which is nicknamed the "Las Vegas of Asia," is an important market for casino operators and has been impacted by China's strict restrictions. Publicly traded casino companies that have been affected include:

However, there appears to be good news on the way, as regulators plan on easing quarantine requirements for international arrivals beginning January 8. Going forward, a negative COVID-19 test two days prior to flights will be the only requirement instead of a five-day hotel quarantine.

As a result, casino stocks are up significantly today, as demonstrated by the graphic below:

