Casino SPAC is for hardened gamblers only

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders in blank-cheque firm 26 Capital are getting more than they bargained for. It agreed https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breakingviews.com%2Fconsidered-view%2Fchina-is-missing-wildcard-in-2-5-bln-casino-spac%2F&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C88887129978d43fe8dba08da483f48b5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637901733882280194%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=uaMHz%2BNxk9e0X7nk0wwV16wltVyK0aBrt8W0FuvnLKQ%3D&reserved=0 in October to buy casino Okada Manila, but a long-running legal battle over the resort turned physical when its ousted boss seized the property last week. If that doesn’t scupper the planned merger, investors must take their chances with unfriendly policymakers, dubious financial reports and more.

There are good reasons to place a bet. Though visitor numbers grew just 24%, the country’s largest casino nearly doubled adjusted EBITDA https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fssl4.eir-parts.net%2Fdoc%2F6425%2Fir_material_for_fiscal_ym5%2F116176%2F00.pdf&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C88887129978d43fe8dba08da483f48b5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637901733882280194%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=61TeNrOaz7EKsCzQ2gCwtydrRAzfdjxQvahhHEmfKio%3D&reserved=0 in the first three months of the year. The SPAC merger’s $2.7 billion price tag values the enterprise at 6.9 times the company’s own estimate for 2023 adjusted EBITDA, compared with publicly traded peer Bloomberry’s 7.6 multiple, per Refinitiv.

But Okada Manila has a troubled history. The dispute with Kazuo Okada, who had been chief executive before his removal from the role in 2017, has long hindered https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breakingviews.com%2Fconsidered-view%2Fmessy-manila-casino-deal-is-worth-the-gamble%2F&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C88887129978d43fe8dba08da483f48b5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637901733882280194%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=h6LzyEKqW%2FRbuCv%2FF0%2Ff4KxBy3jHI%2BrbnTBWb6OEB%2BA%3D&reserved=0 the business’ development. Last week local police and his private security guards used “brute force and intimidation”, according to Michiaki Satate, co-vice chairman of the displaced Tiger Resort board, to retake the casino following the Court of Appeals’ decision to dismiss an earlier embezzlement charge. The deposed directors dispute that the ruling gives Okada the right to physical control or to appoint a new board.

The future looks messy. Even if the previous board takes back the assets, it is hard to imagine Okada will walk away. And he is not the only liability. The SPAC’s investor presentation https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fspac26.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2022%2F03%2FUE-Resorts-Intl-Investor-Presentation-Analyst-Day-3.8.2022.pdf&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C88887129978d43fe8dba08da483f48b5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637901733882280194%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=v316ngldPgWhAUsg1pEMB7S6MGt%2FAIiVoCgzObdfYm8%3D&reserved=0 skimmed over the target’s legal tangles in one sentence: that raises the concern that other risks the buyer identified, including “a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting”, may also be understated.

There are problems beyond the corporate melodrama, too. SPAC boss Jason Ader positions https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2FArchives%2Fedgar%2Fdata%2F0001822912%2F000121390022031269%2Fea161181-425_26capitalacq.htm&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C88887129978d43fe8dba08da483f48b5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637901733882280194%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=0e8ce9Qt%2FyQqxL0OlvkM2z8XoK1KuI9eBx5SJrr%2FMu0%3D&reserved=0 the plush property as a bet on post-pandemic Asian tourism. As a former Las Vegas Sands director, he is well equipped to capitalise on that opportunity. But the region’s most important market is China, and its tourists are still missing in action as Beijing refuses to give up on Covid-zero. A sluggish economy could undermine consumers’ ability and willingness to splurge when restrictions eventually ease. Closer to home, incoming Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos has yet to reveal if his gambling policies will be any less volatile and unpredictable https://www.reuters.com/article/us-philippines-casinos-idUSKBN1KT1CB than those of predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

The deal is for hardened gamblers only.

