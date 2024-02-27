Casino shares up 35% after court clears restructuring plan

Removes redundant word from headline

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares of French retailer jumped more than 35% in early trade on Tuesday after a French court gave the green light for its restructuring plan.

The shares rose to 0.67 cents from a close of 0.495 on Monday and 0.41 on Friday, before the court ruling. Casino stock has been on a near-continuous downward slide from around 48 euros end 2019 and over 97 euros per share in 2014.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's buyout consortium said on Monday the Paris Commerce court had approved its plan to bail out the debt-laden French supermarket retailer.

