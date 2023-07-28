Casino shares tumble after deal in principle with creditors

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA shares dropped by close to 20% in early Paris trade on Friday after the French retailer announced an agreement in principle with creditors.

It said it had entered into an agreement in principle with its creditors to strengthen its equity position and restructure its financial debt pile to avoid bankruptcy.

Casino shares resumed trading on Friday having been suspended on Thursday when it reported it plunged to a first-half operating loss of 233 million euros while cash flow in France deteriorated to negative 1.6 billion euros.

