News & Insights

Casino shares tumble after deal in principle with creditors

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

July 28, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA shares dropped by close to 20% in early Paris trade on Friday after the French retailer announced an agreement in principle with creditors.

It said it had entered into an agreement in principle with its creditors to strengthen its equity position and restructure its financial debt pile to avoid bankruptcy.

Casino shares resumed trading on Friday having been suspended on Thursday when it reported it plunged to a first-half operating loss of 233 million euros while cash flow in France deteriorated to negative 1.6 billion euros.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.