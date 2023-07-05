Casino shares slump as rescue bids to massively dilute current shareholders

adds details, updates shares

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Casino CASP.PA fell as much as 40% on Wednesday morning after the cash-strapped retailer said the injection of new capital that would result from two rival offers to rescue the group meant existing shareholders faced massive dilution.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky was leading a 1.35 billion-euro investment plan to rescue Casino, dwarfing a rival proposal backed by telecoms maverick Xavier Niel, details of the two offers released after the market close on Tuesday showed.

"In any event, the current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted and Rallye will no longer control Casino," the statement said.

At 0908 GMT, Casino shares were down 32.24 euros, after setting a new low of 2.64 euros. Rallye shares were off 7.4%4 to 0.97 euros.

The proposed cash injection is only the first step of Casino's wide-ranging restructuring plan, which it has said needed to be ironed out by the end of July and would require a deal with debt holders within a court-led process overseen by the French finance ministry.

Casino will present the two rival bids to representatives of its debt holders on Wednesday at a meeting hosted by France's finance ministry and attended by the would-be new equity providers.

A debt restructuring became unavoidable as the sixth-largest French retailer continues to burn cash and faces 3 billion euros of debt maturing in 2024 and 2025.

Casino is paying the consequences of years of debt-fuelled deals that following recent losses in market share and revenue declines that have put it on the verge of bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Conor Humphries)

