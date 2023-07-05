News & Insights

Casino shares slump after group details content of equity proposals

July 05, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Casino CASP.PA fell nearly 30% on Wednesday as they resumed trading after the cash-strapped retailer said Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky was leading a 1.35 billion-euro investment plan to rescue Casino, dwarfing a rival proposal backed by telecoms maverick Xavier Niel.

Casino shares opened down 29.57% at 3.39 euros.

The French retailer will present the two rival bids to representatives of its debt holders on Wednesday at a meeting hosted by France's finance ministry and attended by the would-be new equity providers.

