Casino shares slump after group details content of equity proposals

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Casino CASP.PA fell nearly 30% on Wednesday as they resumed trading after the cash-strapped retailer said Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky was leading a 1.35 billion-euro investment plan to rescue Casino, dwarfing a rival proposal backed by telecoms maverick Xavier Niel.

Casino shares opened down 29.57% at 3.39 euros.

The French retailer will present the two rival bids to representatives of its debt holders on Wednesday at a meeting hosted by France's finance ministry and attended by the would-be new equity providers.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.