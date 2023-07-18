News & Insights

Casino shares nudge higher after board approves talks with Kretinsky

July 18, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA shares rose slightly in hesitant trade early Tuesday as they resumed trading after the board of the troubled French retailer approved moving forward with talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over a plan to inject new money in the company.

At 0711 GMT, Casino shares were up 1.2% at 3.18 euros, after briefing turning negative. This followed a fall of 68% so far this year.

