Casino shares nudge higher after board approves talks with Kretinsky

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA shares rose slightly in hesitant trade early Tuesday as they resumed trading after the board of the troubled French retailer approved moving forward with talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over a plan to inject new money in the company.

At 0711 GMT, Casino shares were up 1.2% at 3.18 euros, after briefing turning negative. This followed a fall of 68% so far this year.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.