Casino shares down 4.7% after S&P cuts rating

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino's CASP.PA shares opened 4.7% lower on Friday after rating agency S&P cut its debt rating to "D", denoting a likely default.

The further downgrande came after Casino failed to pay the interest on a bond. In July, Casino agreed upon a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with creditors led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to avert bankruptcy.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq and Dominique Vidalon Editing by Ingrid Melander)

