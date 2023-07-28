Casino seals debt restructuring deal with creditors

Adds details

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped French retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Friday it had entered into an agreement in principle with its creditors to strengthen its equity position and restructure its financial debt pile to avoid bankruptcy.

The agreement in principle provides for the conclusion of a binding lock-up agreement during September 2023, allowing the opening of accelerated safeguard proceedings by October 2023 and the effective completion of all the restructuring operations during the course of the first quarter of 2024, the statement said.

Casino also said it had obtained from the creditors under the Revolving Credit Facility to waive their right to claim any accelerated payment on the basis of any event of default under the financial covenants as of 30 June 2023 and 30 September 2023.

Casino reiterated that its shareholders will be massively diluted and parent company Rallye GENC.PA will lose control of Casino under the restructuring deal.

France's sixth-largest retailer is facing the consequences of years of debt-fuelled deals that, following recent losses in market share and revenue declines, have put it on the verge of bankruptcy.

In a further sign of a deteriorating situation, Casino reported on Thursday it plunged to an operating loss of 233 million euros came in the first half of 2023 while cash flow in France deteriorated further to negative 1.6 billion euros.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Lincoln Feast)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.