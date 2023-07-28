News & Insights

Casino seals debt restructuring deal with creditors

July 28, 2023 — 01:39 am EDT

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped French retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Friday it had entered into an agreement in principle with its creditors to strengthen its equity structure and restructure its financial debt pile to avoid bankruptcy.

Last week, Casino's board approved moving forward with talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over a plan to inject 1.2 billion euros) of new money in the distressed French retailer, paving the way for a possible debt restructuring deal with its creditors.

