Casino says rival offers extended to July 12

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

July 11, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and 3F Holding have extended to July 12 from July 10 the validity of their respective offers to inject new capital into cash-strapped Casino CASP.PA, the French retailer said on Tuesday.

Kretinsky is leading a 1.35 billion-euro investment plan to rescue Casino, dwarfing a rival proposal by 3F, the holding led by telecoms maverick Xavier Niel, investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and businessman Moez-Alexandre Zouari.

The proposed cash injections are however only the first step in Casino's wide-ranging restructuring plan, which it has said will require a deal with debt holders within a court-led process.

Casino's management and court-appointed mediators have set a July 27 deadline to enter an agreement in principle on the terms of the financial restructuring.

