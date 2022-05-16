Casino says it plans to sell renewable energy unit

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino CASP.PA said in a statement it has launched a process to sell its renewable energy unit GreenYellow with a view to a potential transaction by the end of the year.

On Friday, French financial daily Les Echos reported that French energy giant TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and power company Engie ENGIE.PA are eyeing the acquisition of GreenYellow, valued at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Casino - which said its statement was in response to market rumours reported by the press - said that no binding offer has been received by Casino to date, and no final decision had yet been made on this project.

