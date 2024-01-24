Casino says agreed with Auchan, Mousquetaires on sale of its hypermarkets and supermarkets

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said in a statement that it had reached agreements with Auchan Retail and Groupement Les Mousquetaires for the sale of 'almost all' of its hypermarkets and supermarkets.

It added that these agreements provide for the sale of 288 stores (and the service stations attached to these stores), based on an enterprise value of between 1.3 and 1.35 billion euros.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

