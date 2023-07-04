News & Insights

Markets

Casino Receives Two Money Equity Offers

July 04, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Casino said it has received two proposals to strengthen the Group's equity capital - a proposal from EP Global Commerce a.s. and Fimalac; and a proposal from 3F Holding. The company said the proposals will be analyzed and presented to the ad hoc committee of Board of Directors, and then to the creditors at a meeting organized on July 5 under the aegis of the conciliators.

Casino stated that the main terms of each of these proposals will be made public at the end of the meeting with the creditors, i.e. after close of business on July 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.