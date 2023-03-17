US Markets

Casino raises $769.85 million with Assai sale stake in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

March 17, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French food retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Friday it had raised 723.2 million euros ($769.85 million) with the sale of another stake in its Brazilian cash-and-carry unit Assai as it pushes ahead with plans to reduce its debt wall.

Casino sold 254 million Assai shares or 18.8% of Assai's capital at 16 Brazilian reais each for a total amount of 4.064 billion reais (723.2 million euros), the statement said.

The transaction is expected to close on March 21.

After the sale Casino will retain 11.7% in Assai and will no longer control the company.

Casino also controls Brazilian company Grupo Pao de Acucar PCAR3.SA and said earlier this month that it would continue selling assets in Latin America this year.

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

