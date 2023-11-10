News & Insights

Casino operator Wynn Resorts reaches labor deal with Las Vegas unions

November 10, 2023 — 05:42 am EST

Written by Ananta Agarwal and Doyinsola Oladipo for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The unions representing hospitality workers in Las Vegas said on Friday that they have reached a tentative deal with Wynn Resorts WYNN.O for a new contract covering 5,000 employees.

The five-year agreement comes after rivals Caesars Entertainment CZR.O and MGM Resorts International MGM.Nreached their own agreements earlier this week with about 30,000 workers on the Strip.

The agreement comes as a number of unions across industries press employers for better pay and benefits, buoyed by a shortage of workers.

The Las Vegas unions, considered among the most powerful in the United States, sought meaningful wage increases as well as funds allotted to healthcare and pensions, and a reduction in steep housekeeping quotas.

Casino resort operators in Las Vegas have been earning record profits from a steady post-pandemic recovery in tourism.

